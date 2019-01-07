INEC meets stakeholders on peaceful polls in Plateau

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it would meet with traditional rulers and religious leaders in Plateau towards a free, fair and credible elections.

Mr Osaretin Imahiyereobo, Head, Voter Education and Publicity of the commission in the state made this known in a statement on Monday in Jos.

He said the meeting, holding between Jan. 14 and Jan. 15 respectively, was imperative owing to the critical roles the stakeholders would play in ensuring peaceful polls.

“As part of our efforts to sensitise major stakeholders in the electoral process, INEC will hold an interactive sessions with traditional rulers and religious leaders in the state.

“The meeting will enable the commission to interact and brief the royal fathers and religious leaders on the level of preparations for the forthcoming elections.

“The session with traditional rulers is to be attended by the Chairman, Plateau Council of Chiefs and other members from the three Senatorial zones.

“That of religious leaders is to be attended by members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasir Islam (JNI) including their Chairmen and Secretaries from the 17 local government areas,’’ he said. (NAN)