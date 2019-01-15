INEC engages clergymen others on general poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has engaged religious leaders and stakeholders to ensure successful conduct of the forthcoming general election in Yobe state.

Alhaji Ahmad Makama, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state made this known in Damaturu during an interactive session with clergymen on Tuesday.

“We believe that the religious institution remain one of the medium through which the public receives information.

“We therefore recognise the importance of your involvement in creating public awareness towards successful conduct of the general election,” Makama said.

He added that the commission has improved on its previous capacity, saying that vehicles conveying election materials would be tracked and monitored electronically, aside from being accompanied by security agents.

He further pointed out that the forum was part of the commission’s effort to ensure free, fair and credible election.

He urged the electorate who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs) to do so to enable them vote for candidates of their choice.

The clergymen commended INEC for recognising their importance in the electoral process and promised to educate their followers accordingly.