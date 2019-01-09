INEC deploys staff for distribution of PVCs in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission, INEC, says it has concluded arrangement to move its staff to 260 political wards to distribute 400,000 Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, in Enugu State.

Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Dr Emeka Ononamadu while briefing newsmen in his office yesterday disclosed that INEC would move over 500 personnel, which comprised of over 400 staff and over 40 NYSC members to the political wards for easy distribution and collection of PVCs.

Ononamadu said that the direct distribution in political wards would last for six days, adding that it would commence from next week.

“The exercise which will last for six days will commence on Monday, Jan. 14 to Saturday, Jan. 19; while it will last from 9 am. to 4 pm. daily,” he said.

He called for the co-operation of the electorate on this latest PVC collection move, stating that if the whole cards are collected, the state will be having 1,900,000 PVC holders and potential voters.

The REC explained that the exercise had become necessary to get the uncollected PVCs close to the people no matter the hiccups in terms of distance, peculiar terrain and timing.

“We want the media to help the commission circulate this information to our people in the state.”

“INEC will also do local statewide sensitization towards the weekend, where we engage town criers and mobile public address system in each community and council areas to reach the people.

“We have discussed with traditional rulers on this so that they also help in mobilizing their subjects to come en mass to collect their PVCs.

“On our own part, we have made adequate security arrangement with security agencies to protect our staff and PVC cards as the exercise takes-off,” he said.

Ononamadu, however, noted that INEC staff would never give the PVC cards on proxy; adding that “Each person must collect his or her card in person.”

On the recent officially published INEC register handed over to national chairmen of 91 political parties, the REC said that it was promised fulfilled by the commission.

He noted that INEC had kept faith with its commitment to Nigerians by following religiously the electoral time-table.

He further explained that the national chairmen of the various political parties have to make it available to their various chairmen at the state, zonal, council and ward levels.

“This shows INECs readiness for a successful, hitch-free and credible election as we move ahead,” he said.