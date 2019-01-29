INEC denies issuing Uncollected PVCs to APC, says cards to be ‘quarantined’

Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has assured Nigerians that uncollected Permanent Voter Cards PVCs in its kitty would be safely quarantined to avoid any possible illegal distribution of the cards after the February 8 deadline.

With over five million PVCs yet to be collected just days to the elections, presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar had accused the commission of issuing the cards to the ruling All Progressives Congress APC as a way of giving it an edge at the polls.

However, speaking Tuesday in Abuja at the opening of a National Youth Summit for the general elections, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the commission will make public the number of collected and uncollected PVCs before the elections for Nigerians to know exactly the number of those that would vote out of the over 84 million total registered voters.

He commended INEC Youth Ambassadors and Nigerian youths generally for their role in sensitizing Nigerians to get registered and charged them to also mobilize the people collect their PVCs in order to be able to vote in the forthcoming elections.

“The next step after registration is to mobilize the youths to collect their PVCs. Without the PVCs, you simply cannot vote. We devolved the collection to ward level twice and collection of PVCs will continue until Friday, the 8 of February, essentially eight days to the general election.

“I want to assure you and assure Nigerians that all uncollected PVCs will be quarantined until after the general elections. And we will make public the number of all collected PVCs nationwide so that citizens will know the number of PVCs collected and the number of PVCs uncollected for the purpose of knowing exactly, out of the 84, 4084 registered voters who will vote in the 2019 general elections and who will not.

“I also want to appeal to our Ambassadors to continue to appeal to our youths for peaceful elections in 2019. Conflict, violence, disruptions are the exact antithesis of credible elections. Since the majority are young people, you should not allow yourselves to be mobilized for the wrong reasons. Don’t be mobilized for doing the wrong things by people whose future are already determined”, Yakubu counselled.

The INEC Chairman noted that the forthcoming general elections were for the youths as they constitute the highest number of registered voters while parties have fielded many youths as candidates following the enactment of the ‘Not too Young to Run’ Law and urged them to take the polls seriously.

“The 2019 election is actually an election for the youth. The largest majority of those who registered are young Nigerians. 22.3 million(26%) of those who registered are officially by occupation described as students, followed by the second category called farmers and fishermen with 13.6 million( 16.2%) of the registered voters.

“But among the farmers and fishermen, the majority are also the youth. So, those between the ages of 18 and 35 constitute 42.9 million which is 51% of the total number of registered voters in the country.

“We have large number of youths participating in elections as candidates. Many of the political parties have nominated young people, thanks to the struggle by YIAGA and others for the ‘Not too Young to Run’. This is yet another example of what I said that the 2019 general election is essentially for the youths”, he said.

In his remarks, Ketil Karlsen, Head of the European Union EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS promised the commitment of the EU to the sustenance of the democratization process in Nigeria and commended INEC for its preparations ahead of the elections.

Karlsen added that, “the not too young to run law is reflecting the spirit of our partnership with Nigeria in the promotion of democracy. Strictly led local initiatives, Nigerian led policies and Nigerian institutions because it is not for the European Union to decide for Nigeria but it is the European Union as a true partner of Nigeria, to reach out, to help our partners to our best ability.”