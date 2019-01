INEC Commissioner to Speak at Campus Journalism Awards 2019

… Youths Digest Releases List of Finalists

A National Commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mallam Haruna Mohammed will speak at the annual Campus Journalism Awards (CJA) on January 19, 2019 in Abuja.

The Youths Digest Magazine, the organiser of the annual Campus Journalism Awards (CJA) confirmed the acceptance of the celebrated columnist as a Keynote Speaker to speak on “Media Role in an Electionering Period.”

The organiser also released the names of 30 shortlisted finalists from 241 entries on student-journalists for the 2019 edition of the awards.

According to the organizer, 15 winners will be eventually selected by a Panel of Judges from the shortlisted finalists for different categories.

The categories of the awards are: Upcoming writer, Entertainment writer, Sports writer, News Reporter, Gender equality and Broadcaster.

Others are Photo-journalist, Penclub, Author (Book), Social media influencer, Investigative journalist, Features writer, Editor, Magazine and Campus journalist of the year

The award is set to hold on January 19 at Nnamdi Azikwe Hall, Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

The Award Committee assesses entries for accuracy, clarity, originality, creativity and the unique styles of delivery.

The panel also considers excellence in artistic presentations that enhance or augment the nominations.

The list of the 30 finalists are listed below.

List of 30 Finalists for Campus Journalism Awards 2019

1. Abdulhamid Abdullahi Aliyu

Department- Information and Media Studies

Institution: Bayero University, Kano (BUK)

2. Adejumo Kabir

Department- English

Institution: Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Osun State

3. Adekola Mercy

Department : Mass communication

Institution: Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state

4. Adeyemi Ibrahim

Department; Modern European Languages And Linguistics

Institution: Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto

5. Akinpelu Yusuf

Department -Statistics

Institution – University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

6. Akinremi Rebecca

Department- English

Institution- Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Osun state

7. Alfred Olufemi

Department- English

Institution- Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Osun state

8. Deborah Phillips

Department- Mass communications

Institution: Bayero University, Kano

9. Efosa Taiwo

Department- Mass Communication

Institution: Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, (MAPOLY)

10. Ekpali Joseph Saint

Department-Mass communications

Institution- University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu

11. Emmanuel Ayamga

Department- Communications

Institution: Ghana Institute Of Journalism.

12. Eric Aondover Msughter

Department- Mass communication

Institution: Bayero University, Kano.

13. Fatima Abbas

Department- Biology Education

Institution- University Of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)

14. Ibrahim Gaddafi Tanko

Department: Private and property law , Faculty of Law

Institution: Taraba State University

15. Ikulajolu Adesola

Department- Mass communication

Institution- Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko,Ondo state.

16. Mahmud Abdulsalam

Department- Mass communication

Institution- Fati Lami Abubakar Institute of Legal and Administrative Studies (FLAILAS),Minna, Niger State

18. Maryam Abdullahi

Department-Modern European Languages and Linguistics

Institution- Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

19. Muhammad Fatima Zahra

Department- Mass Communication

Institution- IBB University, Lapai, Niger State

20. Muneer Yaqub

Department-Microbiology

Institution- Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

21. Ojuroungbe Sodiq

Department- Mass communication

Institution- Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

22. Okerinde Timothy Ayobami

Department- Broadcast Journalism

Institution: Lagos State University

23. Okerinmodun Faith Olusegun

Department-English Language

Institution-Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Osun State

24. Oluwatobi Abimbola Odeyinka

Department-Mass communications

Institution- Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

25. Semudara Omowumi Grace

Department- mass communications

Institution- Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko,Ondo state

26. Sulaiman Jamiu Abiodun

Department- Political Science

Institution- Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto

27. Uthman Samad

Department- English

Institution- Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife, Osun state

28. Temitope Samuel Akinmoladun

Department-Urban and Regional Planning

Institution- Federal University Of Technology, Akure.

29. Tomori Uriel

Department: Mass communications

Institution: University of Ilorin, Ilorin

