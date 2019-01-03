INEC appoints Amina Zakari as head of collation for 2019 elections

Amina Zakari, a national commissioner at the Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC), has been appointed to head the collation centre of the elections.

Zakari was appointed to head the committee on collation centre, one of the two committees for the election which the commission inaugurated on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking during the inauguration, Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, said the committee shall be responsible for the national collation centre – the International Conference Centre – from where results of the Presidential election will be announced. READ ALSO: Former SGF, Babacir, denies involvement in scam allegation “It will serve as the secretariat for collation of results and venue for briefing of international observers and the media,” he said.