INEC, Amina Zakari about to derail democracy, Ohanaeze cries out

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU – PRESIDENT General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo has told Nigerians to hold the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the Federal Government responsible should anything happen to the nation’s democracy.



This is as Nwodo called on Mrs. Amina Zakari, a national commissioner in INEC to resign from the commission because of her blood relation to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to INEC’s appointment of Mrs. Zakari as head of Election Collation Committee, Thursday, Nwodo said it was bad enough that Mrs. Zakari was allowed to continue to serve in INEC and worse by INEC appointing her in the new position.

“It’s like Rangers VS Kano Pillars and Kano Pillars is allowed to nominate a referee. It’s impossible for justice to be done. In a civilized clime Amina Zakari should have resigned,” he maintained.

“I expected the APC government having come to power through a free and fair election conducted by another president, they should not destroy the history.

“I call on Amina Zakari to honourably resign. Whatever happens to our democracy tomorrow, they (INEC and Federal Government) should hold themselves responsible.

“With continued membership of Mrs. Zakari in the commission, the corporate personality of INEC is seriously whittled down; making her head of collation committee is worse than anything anybody can imagine,” Nwodo said.