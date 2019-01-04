INDOMIE RELISH GRANTS ABUJA A DELICIOUS WISH FOR CHRISTMAS

After months of anticipatedly waiting and asking when Indomie Relish would land in Abuja on social media, citizens of Abuja finally got their wishes granted this Christmas as Nigeria’s most anticipated product Indomie Relish launched to fanfare in the Federal Capital Territory.

The launch which simultaneously happened across key malls in the city, culminated in the Indomie Relish #completechristmasexperience, an activation like no other in the spirit of the season where Indomie Relish, just like Santa, granted the wishes of its fans at the Jabi Mall. Lucky winners then went home with gifts through a first-of-its-kind interactive vending machine. There was tons of Indomie Relish Chicken Extravaganza and Indomie Relish Seafood Delight to to taste and sample, and those who had a taste expressed their delight with both products while also learning how to prepare them the right way.

Now, Abuja residents have one more reason to stay in town for the season because everyone can now enjoy a COMPLETE MEAL EXPERIENCE today! So Abuja, go grab a pack of the new Indomie Relish! The new Indomie Relish comes in two variants: Chicken Extravaganza with REAL CHICKEN chunks, Chicken sausages, Mama’s sauce and pepper. And Seafood Delight with REAL FISH chunks, fish powder, chilli powder, seasoning powder, seasoning oil. Available @ big retail stores in your city.

See links below for the Indomie Relish Complete Christmas Experience: