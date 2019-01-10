Indian doctors perform heart surgeries on 22 children at UNTH

Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—A team of Indian cardiac surgeons have commenced operations on 22 children slated for open heart surgeries at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH in Enugu State.

About six of the children have been sucessefully operated upon with over 50 others begging to be accomodated in the free medical treatment sponsored by the Catholic Church Spiritual Self Awareness Initiative.

Founder and Chief Executive of the Spiritual Self Awareness Initiative, Rev Fr. Charles Ogada in an interview, yesterday, said that the initiative was “the first one by the organisation and will take place twice yearly.”

He said the surgeries were 100 per cent free for the affected children, disclosing that there were over 50 of such cases on queue.