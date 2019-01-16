Importers, exporters to be issued electronic marine certificates

By Cynthia Alo

Importers and exporters at the various ports in the country will now be issued digitised marine certificates against the previous practice of physical certificates.

The National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, have given their approval for the digitization of marine certificates.

Disclosing this at a media parley in Lagos, Chairman of Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA, Mr. Tope Smart, said the move will end fake marine insurance at the ports.

Smart said, “NAICOM and CBN have given their approval for the digitization of marine certificates. There is need for this since some importers and exporters prefer to forge their certificates to avoid premium charges.

“With the digitization, the NIA will continue to fight fake insurance certificates in the maritime industry. This introduction will end fake marine insurance certificate and this is coming barely one week after we launched the fight against fake motor insurance through the USSD code.”

Smart noted that the move will not only bring more Nigerians into insurance net but will improve trust on insurance by the general public which has been a challenge in the industry.