Imo: Thousands of nPDP members declare support for Uzodinma

By Elizabeth Uwandu

OWERRI—AHEAD the March 2, 2019 governorship election in Imo State, a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state under the aegis of New PDP (nPDP), yesterday, declared their support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, citing what they described as alleged tyranny and disenfranchisement of over 300,000 of its members by some leaders of the party in the state.

They insisted that the party cheated their preferred governorship candidate, Samdaddy Anyanwu during the governorship primaries,adding that the party had failed to address the anomalies despite the efforts made by the group.

Addressing the mammoth crowd who said they have collapsed their structure to support the candidature of Senator Uzodinma, leader of the nPDP, Chief Fabian Ihekweme, declared that, ” we at the nPDP are happy to pitch our political tenth with APC towards delivering the next governor of our great state and work together with Senator Uzodinma so that we can bring about a new Imo that will take back its pride of place among the leading states in Nigeria”.

Responding, Senator Uzodinma who expressed his gratitude for the support being given to him, assured that ” you all will be accommodated as party members. I am happy you people are coming at a crucial time when we are voting in our President, Muhammadu Buhari and electing a geniune APC governor in Imo state.