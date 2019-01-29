Imo guber: I’m not ready to pay for votes – Ohakim

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Imo State governorship candidate of the Accord Party, AP, Ikedi Ohakim, yesterday said that he would not pay money to anybody to vote for him during the election.

Religious leaders must speak truth to the people—Salis

Ohakim disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, through his Chief Press Secretary, Collins Ughallaa.

Ohakim said that those who sold their votes last fours years are now crying, adding that there is “too much hunger in the land” and that the people should not allow themeslves to be deceived by collecting money and voting against their conscience.

Ohakim said: “Have you asked yourself why they still give you money for your votes if they were just going to write the results? They do that because truly your votes count but you are the one to decide if it counts for good or whether you would keep yourself in bondage of bad leadership.

“Many people are getting billions ready to buy your votes. They would tell you that your vote doesn’t count, so just collect the money and vote their people. Why are they concerned that you vote for them if your vote doesn’t count ?

“The decision to enjoy good governance is yours to make. Ikedi Ohakim is not ready to pay anybody to vote for him, but I urge you to collect their money and make the right choice.”

nPDP membersjoin Uzodimma guber race

Meanwhile, thousands of members of Imo State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, under the coalition of Imo new-PDP, yesterday collapsed into the campaign train of the state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

The leader of Imo N-PDP, Fabian Ihekweme, alongside all the political structures from the 27 local government areas of the state, said they had resolved to work with Senator Uzodimma in winning the 2019 guber election.

Recall that Vanguard reported that nPDP broke out of Imo PDP, with their supporters spread across the state. The incident took place days after the governorship primaries of the Imo PDP where Emeka Ihedioha emerged as winner.

The outcome of the primaries is still being contested in court between Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu and Ihedioha.

However, the Imo APC, guber flag-bearer, Uzodimma, while receiving the members of the nPDP, described the collapse of nPDP into APC, as “a sign that the PDP had broken down in the state.”