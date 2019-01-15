Imo gov: Uzodinma donates 30 vehicles to coordinators, urges them to resist rigging

OWERRI—AHEAD the March 2, 2019 governorship election in Imo State, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, yesterday presented 30 Hiace buses to his coordinators in the 27 Local Government Councils of the state.

He charged them to use the buses to campaign through out the nooks and crannies of the councils, expressing optimism that with the increasing number of APGA and PDP leaders dumping their parties for the APC after his emergence as the governorship candidate of the APC, victory in the forthcoming election is assured.

Presenting the Hiace buses to the Coordinators on behalf of senator Uzodinma, the Director General of the Hope Uzodinma Campaign Organization, Dr Cosmas Iwu, described the APC candidate as ” the Messiah God sent to reclaim Imo State from the clutches of governor Rochas and his family and that is why today he is described as the candidate of Ndi Imo and not just APC”.

According to him, ” even though we know that the entire Imo people have made up their minds on Senator Uzodinma, we are not relenting in our effort to give the message of hope to our people. We are dealing with people who have turned our state to their personal estate and that is why today they are desperate to impose their son in-law.

“And we are aware that they have a 30-year plan. After the son in-law they plan to hand over to the son of the Emperor himself. But God in his infinite mercy brought Hope Uzodinma to stop them. That is why today, they are frustrated.

“Rochas and his son in-law said their party AA is supporting our President, Muhammadu Buhari. But we saw the National Chairman of the AA saying the party is supporting the ambition of the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“So who is fooling who. However, use these vehicles to campaign through out the state and preach the message of Hope.”