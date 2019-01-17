Imo APC commences contempt proceedings against Oshiomhole

…suspends caretaker c’ttee chairman

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Daniel Nwafor, yesterday said a contempt proceedings against the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole had commenced.

Nwafor disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, at the party’s secretariat, adding that Oshiomhole had disregarded valid court judgment which affirmed him (Nwafor) the authentic chairman of APC in the state.

He also announced the suspension of Mr Marcelenius Nlemigbo, who is the chairman of the Imo APC, Caretaker Committee, instituted by Oshiomhole.

The suspension letter he read was said to have come from the APC Ezinihitte ward, signed by the ward chairman Henry Opara; Secretary, Clinton Gbamanti as well as the woman leader and youth leader, Adaihuoma Ofeogbu and Dominic Lawrence respectively.

He said among other things regarding the caretaker committee constituted by Oshiomhole, “We have a court order which has asked both parties to be in court on 24 of January. The order is in different badges. The order is to come and convince the court why they have to continue to disregard valid court judgment.

“I want to tell you that we have a court judgment which has affirmed that we are the authentic executive members of Imo APC.

“At the federal court, we will understand why Mr Marcelenius Nlemigbo and his cohorts will continue to parade themselves as the Imo APC executive having been suspended from the party.”

Nwafor on Oshiomhole said: “We have also commenced contempt proceedings against Adams Oshiomhole, why he decided to disregard valid judgement of an FCT high court, we have nothing than to resort for help from the court.

“We have commenced contempt proceedings against him and hopefully and in the next days, we will make it public.

“In all this, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to checkmate Oshiomhole because we have always sounded it clear that Oshiomhole’s activities are aimed at bringing defeat to APC in Imo State and the South East zone.”

On the reason for the suspension of Oshiomhole caretaker committee chairman, Nlemigbo, he read a letter from the ward to the executive of the party: “We write to inform you sir, that Marcelenius Nlemigbo has been suspended from all activities of the party due to his anti party activities.

“And his refusal to attend several meetings aimed at discussing allegations against him. We urge you to affirm the suspension, having followed the due process in accordance with our party constitution and policy.”

Nwafor added that the suspension of Nlemigbo, had been affirmed by the local government chapter and State Working Committee, SWC, of the party.”