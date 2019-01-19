Imo ALGON endorses Uzodinma

Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Imo State has endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, for the 2019 elections.

The group, led by the Chairperson of ALGON in the state, Mrs Rubby Elele, described Governor Rochas Okorocha administration as unfair to the people of Imo and vowed that local government executives and workers, who were allegedly sacked illegally in 2011 by Okorocha, will punish Okorocha and his son in-law, Uche Nwosu, with their PVCs.

Elele, who lamented that the former chairmen and councillors were denied of their salaries up till date, causing undue hardship to their families, noted that God used Uzodinma to liberate the people of the state even as she vowed that they will use their structures in 305 wards of the state to ensure victory for the APC candidate.

“We are here to thank God for using you to liberate Imo people. People now walk with smiling faces. We want to join you to finish this liberation effort which will culminate in your victory. As a result, the ALGON in Imo State has endorsed you as our candidate”, the ALGON Chairperson stated.

Responding, Uzodinma, who expressed joy, promised to address the alleged illegality perpetrated against the council chiefs by ensuring the payment of their salaries from 2011 till date.

He said: “When I was told that the entire ALGON will pay a visit, I did not know how serious the issues were. Not only that you were removed illegally, since then you have not been paid your salaries. We have seen several injustices perpetrated against our people but we have to take a decision and confront this injustice.

“One with God is majority. Politics is a career and nobody will be happy to cut that career short. It is God that gives power and he gives who he wants. For 305 councillors, chairmen, for any leader to be insensitive to their feelings that leader is not a human being, that is wickedness”.