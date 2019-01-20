I’m on a mission to rescue Nigeria from incompetent leaders, says Ezekwesili

Ben Agande, Kaduna.

The Presidential Candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili in Kaduna on Thursday said she has the competence and capacity to solve Nigeria’s complex problems.

Addressing journalists shortly after she flagged off her campaign in Kaduna, Ezekwesili said Nigeria is where it is because of failure of leadership.



According to her, Nigeria can no longer afford to experiment with leadership at this time because bad leaders have done incalculable damage to the country in the past.

“When you are tired of mediocrity, the only person who you can think of is Oby Ezekwesili who is offering herself to lead,” she said.

She said, “We have lacked quality leadership in Nigeria. It doesn’t matter that all those that have governed us are men. It doesn’t make any difference in quality of life of Nigerian person.

“I am that candidate with competence and capacity to solve the complex problems that seem to have eluded us for so long.

“We cannot afford to have many more millions of Nigerians to join more than 87 million that are already poor.

“I have always been known in this society as one who has a strong voice for the fact that Nigeria can be better than it is now. Nigeria has no reason to be a failure and that is why I am running in this election.

“What I need is that, this society must be mobilised immediately to see how we can come out of the whole failure and incompetency they have throne us into.”

She blamed the deterioration of the security in the country on the unwillingness of leaders to assert themselves.

“we will send signal to those that have been coming to our country to kill our people. Our government today act as if we are a weak country. Those people will get a signal that a new Sheriff is in town,” she added.