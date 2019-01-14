I’m not intimidated by big political parties — Omatseye

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— FORMER Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and Action Democratic Party, ADP, candidate for Delta South senatorial district, Mr Temisan Omatseye, has expressed hope of victory at Delta South senatorial election.

Speaking, weekend, in Warri, Delta State, Temisan said he was not intimidated by the big political parties, stressing that the electorate, this time, had resolved to vote beyond party lines.

He said the campaign on the street among electorate was that they would not be swayed by money, adding that they were impressed with his track record in public service.

He said when elected, “I assure that constituency project will be transparent. I am with ADP, my chances are very bright, the electorate are not looking at political parties but individuals. In the past, it was carry go (no election), but it is no longer like that.”

Temisan said he would, among other things, push for a Coast Guard Bill when elected, adding that this will create jobs for youths in Niger Delta.