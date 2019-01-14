Breaking News
I’m not intimidated by big political parties — Omatseye

By Emmanuel Okogba

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— FORMER Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety  Agency,  NIMASA, and Action Democratic Party, ADP, candidate for Delta South senatorial district, Mr Temisan Omatseye,  has  expressed hope of victory at Delta South senatorial election.
x-NIMASA DG, Temisan Omatseye
Ex-NIMASA DG, Temisan Omatseye

Speaking,  weekend, in Warri, Delta State, Temisan said he was not intimidated by the big political parties, stressing that the electorate, this time, had resolved to vote beyond party lines.

He said the campaign on the street among electorate was that they would not be swayed by money, adding that they were impressed with his track record in public service.

He said when elected, “I assure that constituency project will be transparent. I am with ADP, my chances are very bright, the electorate are not looking at  political parties but individuals. In the past, it was carry go (no election),  but it is no longer like that.”

Temisan said he would, among other things, push for a Coast Guard Bill when elected, adding that this will create jobs for youths in Niger Delta.


