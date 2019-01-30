I’m not desperate to remain as governor – El-Rufai

…resist intimidation, PDP candidate tells supporters

By Ben Agande, Kaduna

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El Rufai, has said that he is not desperate to be re-elected as governor of Kaduna state, saying he is ready to “move on to other things” if he loses at the polls.

The governor disclosed this, Wednesday, in Kaduna at a United Nations High level Dialogue Forum on Peaceful elections in Kaduna state.

Governor El Rufai, who delivered a keynote address at the one-day event, said politicians in the state must commit to a conduct of a violence-free and fair election.

“If all of us do our bit, Nigeria’s democracy will only get stronger. This biggest risk now is pre-election violence. As a government, our most important job is to govern the state. If I am re-elected, we will do our best; if we are not re-elected, we move on with our lives. We are not desperate,” he said.

The governor said Kaduna has become the centre of attraction of many organisations.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna state, Isa Ashiru, has charged his supporters to resist any intimidation by the ruling party and protect their voters during the forthcoming elections.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Jaba Local Government Area, Mr. Ashiru said, “I heard them saying that even if you vote the PDP, that your votes will not matter, because in the end, your votes will be annulled.”

“let me tell you what they are trying to achieve by that kind of propaganda. The APC has nothing more to offer. They want to send fear and doubts in your minds so that you will not come out and cast your votes to achieve the change that will improve the wellbeing of our people from the terrible leadership Kaduna state and Nigeria has witnessed under the APC.”

He however urged them not to succumb to intimidation.

According to him, “Don’t be intimidated; let your spirit be high; victory is at hand because, even our rivals can see and feel it loud and hard.”