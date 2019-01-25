Breaking News
I’m honoured performing at Vanguard awards – Adekunle Gold

By Urowayino Warami

Says: ‘2019 will be my year of greatness’

By Benjamin Njoku 

Afro-pop singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold, who’s currently having his honeymoon  in Cape Town, South Africa, was the cynosure of attraction last Friday evening. The talented singer got the large audience on their feet dancing and singing along with him as he performed at this year’s Vanguard Personality of the Year awards ceremony, which held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites , Victoria Island, Lagos.

Adekunle Gold climed the stage before  pop star,Tuface delivered an electrifying  performance that left the audience yearning for more. The urban highlife singer serenade the audience, performing his wave-making single “Money”, off  his sophomore album -#About3.  After his performance, Adekunle Gold was full of praises for the organizers of  Vanguard Personality of the Year Award, describing the event as ‘ star-studded.”

He said that it was an honour performing in front of governors, captains of industry and society bigwigs.” This is my first time performing at the Vanguard event. It’s star-studded event.  I am honoured performing in front of governors, captains of industry and eminent Nigerians,” the singer said in a chat with WG, shortly after his performance.

According to him, 2018 was an amazing year for him. “In  2018, I embarked on my first musical  festival in Houston, Texas. I also  had my second headline show in London. I did a residency for three nights in Lagos.  I released second album called : About 30.”

The singer said  2019 is going to be his year of greatness. “2019 is going to be great by God’s grace,” he enthused.

 


