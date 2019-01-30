I’m for all APC candidates in every state – Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has countered insinuations that he did not campaign for Imo state governorship candidate of the ALL progressives Congress, APC, assuring members of the party that he is fully behind the party and its candidates in every state of the federation, and campaigning for them wherever he goes.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, dismissed insinuations that President Buhari did not show full support for the APC while campaigning yesterday in Imo State, a state that has made headlines recently for the fractiousness within the ruling party there which has led to disagreements with the state governor, Rochas Okorocha.

“The massive crowd that gathered to welcome President Buhari in Imo State was made up of not only supporters of the APC in the state, but also supporters of other parties who are united by their love for the President and their desire to see him re-elected, despite the local candidates they support,” Shehu said.

He explained that President Buhari’s consciousness of this obviously-mixed crowd was the reason why he did not speak only about support for the APC during the campaign, but also encouraged the people to vote according to their consciences.

According to the presidential spokesman, “While President Buhari is fully behind APC, he welcomes endorsements from those who do not belong to the ruling party but is also sensitive to their support for non-APC candidates at the local level. It would have been insensitive of him to offend his non-APC supporters by ignoring their local affiliations.”

Shehu noted President Buhari’s open endorsement of Hope Uzodinma, the APC gubernatorial candidate in Imo State, whose hand the President raised high before the crowd at the campaign rally.

“President Buhari is for the APC in every state and there is no doubt about that, despite his immense cross-party support,” he said.