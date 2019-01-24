Illegal recruitment: INEC cautions Lagos residents

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State says it has apprehended some individuals impersonating officials of the commission and engaging in illegal recruitment of staff for INEC.

Mr Femi Akinbiyi, the INEC Public Relations Officer in Lagos State, told the Newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

Akinbiyi said that Lagos residents must be careful of unauthorized recruitment going on in some places in the state.

He warned those engaged in illegal recruitment for INEC to desist, saying that the commission would hunt them down and bring them to justice.

The INEC PRO said: “On Jan. 22, our staff detected some people engaging in illegal and false recruitment of ad-hoc staff for INEC and exploiting several innocent unemployed people in Somolu Local Government Area.

“Police were contacted and three of them impersonating INEC officials were arrested while others are still at large.

“These people were perpetrating this false recruitment at shop 33, Aluta Plaza, Federal College of Education, Akoka.

“They were arraigned on Wednesday in court and got bail of N1 million each and two sureties each.

“Our advice to the public is to be careful of unauthorized recruitment going on at different places; if there will be any recruitment, there must be advertisements.

“We advise all persons or groups engaging in illegal recruitment for INEC to stop as the hands of the law will catch up with them very soon.”

He said that the commission would be tough with those impersonating its officials not only in false recruitment but also those collecting money to process Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

According to him, so many unsuspected residents went to such places, thinking that they were dealing with genuine INEC staff.

“There are so many of these illegal recruitment going on outside, even online. Job seekers should not allow anybody to play on their intelligence.

“We never authorize anyone to recruit ad hoc staff for us. Don’t pay anyone to get employed as ad hoc staff for the general elections. We have concluded that.

“INEC headquarters office is open for anybody to come for clarification on some of these issues if they are confused,” Akinbiyi added.