I’ll win, not intimidated by big political parties – Omatseye

By Jimitota Onoyume

FORMER Director General , Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA and Action Democratic Party, ADP candidate for Delta south senatorial district, Temisan Omatseye has expressed hope of victory at the Delta south senatorial elections. Speaking yesterday in Warri, Delta state, Temisan said he was not intimidated by the big political parties, stressing that the electorates this time had resolved to vote beyond party lines.

Polls: Army vows to swallow political thugs

He said the campaign on the streets was that the electorate would not be swayed by money, adding that they were impressed with his track record in public service.

He said when elected he would make budgetary provisions around his constituency projects transparent. “ I assure that constituency project will be transparent. I am with ADP, my chances are very bright , the electorate are not looking at political party’s but the individuals. In the past it was carry go (no election) but it is no longer like that “, he said.

Continuing, Temisan said he would among other things push for a Coast Guard bill when elected , adding that this will create jobs for youths in the Niger Delta region “

Fielding questions from newsmen, he said he was hopeful that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC would deliver a credible election this time .