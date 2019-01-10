I’ll suffer if I stay with my father, 14-yr-old girl tells court

A 14-year-old girl, Shukurat Adedeji, yesterday, told a customary court in Ibadan to turn down her father’s request for her custody, saying she preferred to stay with her mother.

Shukurat told the court: “My lord, I am not denying the fact that Adedeji is my father, but I don’t want to be in his custody because I will suffer.”

She was testifying in a fresh case brought by her father, Isiaka Adedeji, seeking revision of an earlier order by the court which granted the mother the custody of Shukurat.

Recall that the court had in February, 2016 dissolved the union between Adedeji and Fatimoh Adedeji and awarded custody of Shukurat to her mother.

The court’s President, Chief Ademola Odunade, had ruled that he gave the order so that Shukurat might be given proper care.

However, Adedeji, who could no longer bear the agony of not having his daughter under his roof, told the court to revise its earlier decision.

Fatimoh, Shukurat’s mother opposed Adedeji’s application.

When asked who she would prefer to stay with, Shukurat said the court should allow her mother to continue to take care of her.

She said her mother had told her many things about her father, which she never believed until recently.

“I never believed my mother until recently when my father failed to pay my school fees when I urgently needed it.

“My mother ensures that I go to school. She also sends me to Arabic school in addition to being responsible for other issues,” Shukurat said.

Fatimoh also told the court that those who forced her out of Adedeji’s home might ruined her daughter’s life if the court grants Adedeji’s request.

Odunade adjourned the case until Feb. 5, for judgment.