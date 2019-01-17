I’ll reposition dwindling image of police—Acting IGP Adamu

Warns personnel against conducts that dent police image

Hints of imminent mass redeployment

Appoints Mba, Force spokesman; Ohonhunwa PSO

lPSC warns against illegal transfer of commissioners

By Kingsley Omonobi & Joseph Erunke

THE newly appointed acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday, expressed disappointment at the current state of Nigeria Police Force, vowing to reposition it as quickly as possible.

He also warned police personnel against engaging in conducts capable of not only ruining the image of the force but also putting their careers in jeopardy, disclosing that a mass redeployment of personnel of the force would be effected in the coming days.

Adamu, who noted that the image of the force was dwindling unimaginably, said his appointment did not only represent a call to duty but also a charge to restore what he described as the dwindling primacy of Nigeria Police Force within the internal security architecture of the country.

The new police chief spoke at the handing and taking over ceremony between him and his predecessor, Ibrahim Idris, at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Noting that commanding the largest police force in Africa, particularly at a time Nigeria was faced with daunting security challenges, Adamu said the Nigeria Police was blessed with with some of the finest officers anywhere in the world.

According to him, the officers and men are professionals dedicated to their jobs to be able to surmount the challenges, if the right leadership was provided.

He said: “Among you seated in this hall today are some of such thorough-bred and passionate professionals who can hold their own among their peers, and have consistently distinguished themselves in complex national and international engagements.

“All that you desire, from my experience, is a transparent, responsive, motivational, accountable and knowledgeable leader, who will not only treat you with the dignity you deserve in your line of duty, but also sensitive to your welfare needs and fair in manner your promotion and other reward regimes are addressed.

“It is my firm conviction, therefore, that if the quality personnel potentials of the force are blended with purposeful and motivational leadership at strategic levels within the organisational hierarchy of the force, the lost glory of Nigeria Police Force, which remains a concern to governments at all levels, citizens, human rights groups, the international community and, indeed, well-meaning officers and men of the Force shall be restored.

“With my appointment and assumption of duty, I am determined to draw on my national and international policing leadership experience to bridge this missing link.

Warns personnel against conducts that dent police image

“I assure you on this day that I will provide the highest possible level of professional and responsible leadership for you, while trusting that you shall march hand-in-hand with me as dependable professional colleagues to advance the fortunes of the force.

“I demand that you, henceforth, resolve to abstain from conducts that will drag the police into disrepute and put your career in jeopardy, and join me in the common course of changing the narrative of policing in the country for good.

“In giving effect to this, in the coming days, I shall unfold before you and the nation the strategic focus of my leadership.”

He reminded police personnel that aside from their routine operations, they had within the short time two major national assignments where their “professionalism and commitment to duty will once again be subjected to national and international scrutiny.

“First, is the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 16, 2019, and second, are the governorship, state Assembly, and Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

“These national engagements are of immediate priority to my leadership and, hence, in the next few days, the nation shall witness concerted police deployments and other activities, which will all be directed at ensuring quality election, security services delivery by the police, being the lead agency in election security management.”

Appoints Mba, Force spokesman; Ohonhunwa PSO

Also yesterday, the acting IGP appointed ACP Frank Mba as the Public Relations Officer, PRO, of Nigeria Police.

He also appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, Idowu Ohonhuwa, as the Principal Staff Officer.

Until his appointment, Ohonhuwa was at the Office of National Security Adviser, ONSA. He was one-time Principal Staff Officer at Force Headquarters and hails from Kogi State.

On his part, Mba, a one-time Lagos State Command Public Relations Officer, and Area Commander in Osogbo, studied law at the University of Lagos and was called to the bar in 2002.

The police spokesman, who hails from Ezimo in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was the best graduating cadet inspector in academics at the Police Academy, Kano, in 1993.

PSC warns against illegal transfers of commissioners

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission, PSC, has warned against illegal transfer of police commissioners, ahead of the 2019 elections.

Speaking, yesterday, on the recent transfers in the force, the PSC Commissioner, Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad, told newsmen at the police headquarters in Jigawa State that every transfer carried out by the police without the endorsement of the PSC was null and void.

“What has happened in the past is that the former commission abdicated its responsibilities and handed it over to the IG, it has never been the responsibility of the IG to make transfers,” she said.