I’ll pay new minimum wage – Gov. Emmanuel

…as A’Ibom NLC endorse Gov. Emmanuel for second term

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom on Monday assured that the state government would pay N30,000 minimum wage when approved by the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress, Akwa Ibom State Council has thrown it weight behind the reelection of Governor Udom Emmanuel saying that the Council is impressed with his scorecard in the first tenure.

We’ll only vote for candidates committed to industrial devt — Labour

The state Chairman of the Congress, Comrade Etim Ukpong made the position of the workers union known during a consultation visit by the state Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel at the Workers Solidarity Centre, Atan Offot, Uyo.

He spoke of Governor Emmanuel’s lofty programmes, stressing that he has succeeded in making the state a destination of choice given his development strides and assured him of the workers support to his second term bid.

Similarly, the Chairman Trade Union Congress, Comrade Akamba Awa commended the Governor’s friendly disposition to the workers, stating that the Christmas bonus paid to the workers had boosted the workers welfare and expressed optimism that the state administration would implement the new minimum wage in the interest of the work force .

Comrade Awa saluted the Governor’s humane disposition having given other political parties opportunity to carryout their electioneering campaigns and assured him of victory in the forthcoming general elections.

Comrade Bassey Essien of the United Labour Congress, on his part spoke of Governor Emmanuel’s peaceful disposition, saying that his tenure has witnessed relative peace which has enabled Industrialisation and other development projects of the State administration to thrive.

He said that Governor Emmanuel deserves a second tenure to enable him concretize on his development strides and, on behalf of the workers, wished the Governor a smooth ride to the Hilltop Mansion for the second term.

Overwhelmed by the endorsement, Governor Emmanuel said that his commitment to providing quality leadership in the state is sacrosanct and expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Union for the industrial harmony witnessed in the state.

Mr Emmanuel assured of his administration’s preparedness to the implementation of the new minimum wage saying that the state is awaiting the the Federal government approval.

Hear him, “minimum wage has never been an issue. Its just that it has to be under a legislation and when something is under a legislation it is not only for the state but the country. So we are waiting for the direction of the country and once they give us the direction we will know what to do ”

Governor Emmanuel who described Labour as key in the development index of a nation reasoned that it is only necessary that workers welfare cannot be toiled with.

He said that despite economic recession that hit the country which made many states and institutions unable to pay workers, his administration ensured that workers in the state were adequately taken care of in terms of renumeration and commended the leadership of State Council of Nigeria Labour Congress for it maturity in handling issues saying that their stance has fostered harmony in the state .

He therefore urged the Nigeria Labour Congress to identify with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in it quest to salvage the state and country’s economy using it workable development blueprint.

The Governor hinted that he has achieved one hundred percent in the implementation of his administration’s blueprint which according to him has translated to the berths of industries, good road network, improved power supply and breakthrough in the health sector, adding that the intelligent building that would facilitate relocation of International Oil Companies (IOCS) to the state is on course.

Mr Emmanuel said more development programmes awaits the state as he coast to the second term and thanked the Labour Union for the support and determination to making his second term ambition a reality.

The Governor was accompanied in the consultation visit by the Speaker of the State Legislature, Hon Onofiok Luke, Secretary to the state Government Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, State PDP Chairman Obong Paul Ekpo, Senator Helen Esuene, Emmanuel Ibokessien, Senator Anietie Okon, members of the State Executive Council and other Political stalwart.