I’ll not promise and fail like Buhari, Atiku tells Ekiti people

Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday assured Ekiti people that he would not abandon them if given the opportunity to become the president.

Atiku, who said the All Progressives Congress government had abandoned the state in the areas of roads and federal presence, said he would rehabilitate all the Federal roads leading in and out of the state.

The PDP presidential candidate, who spoke at the Ekitiparapo Pavillion, Ado Ekiti, during his campaign in Ekiti State, said: When we were in the palace of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, the traditional rulers made a case for roads. My administration will tar all the inter-state roads.

“We will complete all Federal Government projects in the state. Our government will not promise and fail like President Muhammadu Buhari. We will also restore standard and quality education so that we can give you jobs.”

Atiku said the Buhari administration was bereft of creative ideas to create jobs, hence the job losses that Nigerian youths had contended with since the present administration got to office.

He said: “APC doesn’t know how to create jobs and doesn’t know how to give you same.

“We have promised that 40 per cent of our portfolios will go to youths, while 30 per cent will go to women; that is 70 per cent for youths and women.

“We know how to do it; we have done it before, we will do it again,” he assured.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, against “plunging the nation into unnecessary chaos by attempting to subvert the mandate of the people in the general elections.”

Secondus, who expressed optimism that his party would win the February 16 presidential race, alleged that President Buhari failed to fulfill his promises of job creation, fighting insecurity and surmounting the challenge of corruption “because he is too weak to rule a country as complex as Nigeria.”

The PDP chairman urged Ekiti people and Nigerians to vote for Atiku to free the country from hunger and suffering, saying: “We are going to win this election. Look at Atiku, he is tested and trusted in public and private sectors. He is a man that can turn economy around. He has the energy for the job.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki, urged the people, particularly the youths, to vote Atiku, saying: “There is no story. Youths, you are the future we need.

“A leader has to make good his promises, but Buhari promised you jobs, security and to fight corruption. Has he fulfilled his promises? No!

“To do all these, you must know how to do it. Atiku is a man who knows how to create jobs, secure the country and also fight corruption.”

Former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, promised PDP the votes of Ekiti people, saying: “In Ekiti, we will deliver.

“He that the gods will destroy, he will first make to run mad. That is the case of the current Federal Government, but PDP will deliver Nigeria from their poverty and misrule.”

Among PDP chieftains at the campaign are PDP South West Chairman, Dr. Eddy Olafeso; former Ogun State Governor, Mr. Gbenga Daniel; Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi; former Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola; former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada, Ambassador Dare Bejide; and Ogun State PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu.