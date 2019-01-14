I’ll establish Ministry of Trade and Investment — Akinlade

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Allied People’s Movement, APM, Mr. Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade, yesterday, promised to establish a new ministry that would cater for trades and investments in Ogun State when he emerges governor of the state.

Akinlade said this at the stakeholders meeting of the Ogun State Ministry of Community Development and Cooperatives held in Abeokuta.

Akinlade who went in company with his running mate, Mrs Adepeju Adebajo; the APM State Chairman, Mr Patrick Oyatokun; the DG of the APM campaign Council Chief Sarafa Tunji Isola and other members of the campaign Council, said the ministry would be established to cater to the needs of the 90% of Ogun state people who are into trades; adding that the ministry would as well coordinate investments in the state.

The lawmaker said: “I know how important this sector is to our local economy, I know how important it is to Ogun State. We cannot talk about growth or development in Ogun state without you. If anyone talks about development or economy without you, the person doesn’t know what he is talking about. But I know you stand in a very strategic position in Ogun state, in our economy and our development for the future.”

The Chairman of the state Trade Council, Bankole S. A. said he was prepared to mobilise for Akinlade having heard his impressive development plans for Ogun State.

The Chairman of Orimerunmu CDC in Obafemi Owode Local Government, Michael Akinfolarin, who also represented the youths of the association, said he and the youths of the association had a different sentiment about Akinlade before he spoke with them, but were convinced after his presentation, that Akinlade was the “articulated governor” that they needed.