I’ll continue to run corruption-free govt – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that if re-elected, he would continue to run a corruption-free government as against the 16 years mis-rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The President made this known in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital Saturday, when he was received by 103 traditional rulers in the state led by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan, during his campaign for re-election.

Buhari remarked that the pervasive nature and devastating, impact of corruption in the nation before the election, was dysfunctional.

Recalled when he assumed office in 2015, Buharib said that fight against corruption was a battle for the souls of different countries, adding that it was a fight that must be won.

The President recalled that since independence the country has suffered from the severe consequences of corruption, noting that it became imperative to take steps to reverse the trend.

“During the past several months, we have been taking steps to institute integrity and transparency in the processes of government and holding those who have plundered our commonwealth to account for their actions.”



“However, the costs of recovery and sanctions are also enormous. While commendable successes have been recorded, it has become manifest that corruption fights back. With enormous stolen resources elements have attempted to compromise law enforcing institutions and pervert the course of justice.”

“This realization highlights the necessity of building a system that focuses on preventing corruption. We continue to implement policies aimed at building resilient systems that can withstand assault by corrupt officials.”

He, then, expressed appreciation to the royal fathers for the supports he been enjoying from them since the advent of his administration.

Just as the President solicited the support of the monarchs in moving the nation forward, particularly in the forthcoming elections, he stated that his visit to the state was to remind them on the need to reflect on the condition of the country before his administration came on board and what his administration had achieved in the last three and half years for the country.