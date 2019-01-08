I’ll complete Ajaokuta Steel, others – ATIKU

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to complete the Ajaokuta Steel Company, ASC, and other abandoned projects of the present administration if elected President in the February 16 election.

Atiku group says PDP candidate’ll defeat hunger

Atiku made this known, yesterday, in Lokoja, saying his first agenda when elected President was to tackle the unabated rate of unemployment, especially amongst the youths.

Atiku also took a swipe at the state governor, Yahaya Bello, for his inability to pay workers and pensioners, a development he claimed was same in other APC-controlled states.

His words: “Ajaokuta is the legacy of PDP. The Geregu Power Station in Ajaokuta is also another legacy of our party.

“If you return me as President, we will complete all these abandoned projects.

“Unemployment rate is so prevalent now; our next programme is the creation of jobs. I will create as many jobs as possible. All the inland ports will be completed and we will convert all the natural resources (which you have in abundance in Kogi) into tangible resources that will bring development.”

On Govenor Bello, Atiku said: “They cannot pay salary of workers; even pensioners. We have the opportunity of correcting this mistake. I was part of the mistake, but we have retraced our steps and we will correct the mistakes.”

Director-General of Atiku Campaign Council and Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki had earlier boasted that PDP would defeat the ruling APC at the February polls.

According to him, “all stakeholders in Kogi are in PDP, and where the majority are, there God is. This means God is with the people.

“Poverty, hunger and insecurity is too much. Nigeria is not born to suffer like this. If you want the hunger to continue, vote Buhari, but if you want the hunger to stop, vote Atiku.”

Former governors, Ibrahim Idris and Idris Wada who spoke, called on the people to vote PDP candidates in all the elections.

The rally was punctuated at regular intervals with the call for the release of the Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, who was arrested by the Police at his Abuja residence after eight days siege by the Police.