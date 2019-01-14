Ikpeazu wins 2018 AIT Outstanding Governor award

UMUAHIA—Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has been rated as the 2018 African Independent Television, AIT, Outstanding Governor of the Year.

Speaking while presenting the letter of nomination to Governor Ikpeazu at the Abia State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, the AIT team led by Mr. John Iwarue,

ED, Special Projects, DAAR Communications Plc, commended Governor Ikpeazu for what he described as an outstanding performance.

Elections: Obaseki says APC will emerge victorious in Edo Central

The nomination letter signed by Mr Tony Akiotu, the Group Managing Director of DAAR Communications, reads: “This letter most respectfully submits a request for your Excellency’s kindest consideration and approval with regards to the forthcoming 3rd DAAR Awards 2018 for Outstanding Performance and Good Governance wherein your excellency will be conferred with the Outstanding Performance and Good Governance in the Industrialization and Infrastructural Development in Abia State, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Gov. Ikpeazu presents N139.542 billion Appropriation Bill for 2019 fiscal year

“The prestigious DAAR awards brings together an array of prominent Nigerians from all walks of life and the diplomatic community.”

The award presentation will take place in Abuja in a week’s time.

Recall that Governor Ikpeazu was honoured as Vanguard ‘s Governor of the year 2017 for his exceptional leadership style.