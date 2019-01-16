Ikeja Electric warns public against activities around power lines

Lagos – Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has cautioned the public against building structures and engaging in social and economic activities under power lines.



Mr Felix Ofulue, Spokesman for IE, said the specific clearance or distance which the public must maintain away from a 33/11KV lines is 5.5 meters (20ft) on both sides.

“While for 132KV lines the distance must be 15 meters (50ft) on both sides and 330KV lines must have a clearance of 25meters (60ft) on both sides,” he said.

Ofulue said that IE’s Head of Quality Safety, Health & Environment (QHSE), Jamiu Badmos, said that carrying out social and economic activities under power lines exposes people’s lives to danger, leading to the risk of electrocution.

According to Badmos, fatality within the energy sector can be prevented if the public religiously adhere to precautions and avoid activities close to electrical installations.

“As a responsible service provider, we are aware of our obligation to ensure that every resident within our network is kept safe.

“We should bear in mind the hazardous nature of electricity so we are using this medium to remind the public that electrical installations are harmful and must be avoided as much as is possible.

“Our appeal to customers to avoid activities under power lines must be taken seriously, especially as the integrity of old cables cannot always be guaranteed,” he said.

He said that even with the huge resources IE had spent on enlightenment campaigns to sensitise the public on inherent dangers of life-threatening activities, some of the people have remained adamant.

Badmos called for the intervention of the government and relevant stakeholders in stemming this ugly development by declaring activities under power line as illegal and moving people and markets away from the danger spots to save lives and property.

He said that customers could report cases of illegal structures under power lines, illegal connections and vandalism of equipment through Ikeja Electric customer care help lines numbers: 01-4483900, 0700-0-2255-43, 070-7000-250 or send mail viacustomercare@ikejaelectric.com.

“As a company that places high priority to safety in line with its QHSE policy, Ikeja Electric has consistently championed initiatives that entrenches the culture of safety to ensure no live of staff, contractors or customers is lost through electrocution.



“Recently, the company unveiled its Mission Slogan for 2019.

“The slogan, “Mission Zero-Take Ownership”, is a rallying cry for all stakeholders to take responsibility in ensuring that the network record zero fatality in 2019,” he said. (NAN)