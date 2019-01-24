Ijaw youths march in support of Buhari’s re-election

Ijaw youths resident in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Thursday embarked on solidarity march in support of President Muhammadu Buhari re-election.

The youths led by President of the Ijaw Youth Association in Northern Nigeria, Mr Eniyekeye Akasah had stormed the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) office on a solidarity match in support of Buhari.

The association also commended the Coordinator PAP, Prof. Charles Dokubo for his good work in the programme.

They noted the solidarity match was to galvanize support for Buhari’s re-election in the forthcoming general election.

Akasah said the group has scheduled a Town Hall meeting for Tuesday, January 29 in Abuja to endorse President Buhari for a second term, adding that plans are also underway to hold a three-million-man march in the nation’s capital.

According to him, since Dokubo came into office, all the moribund training centres, has been revamped. So, the whole world should disregard the sponsored petitions and protests against him.

“We are here to tell the whole world that President Buhari and Prof. Charles Dokubo have done well. For the past nine months that Mr President appointed him, he has done enough.

“We are saying they should give him enough space to work. Give him time so that everybody will benefit from the programme.

“We are queuing behind President Buhari and Prof. Dokubo because they’ve done well and will move Niger Delta to the Next Level,” he said.

Receiving the youths, Dokubo expressed appreciation to them for publicly demonstrating support for him and Buhari.

He assured them that the office would be used under his watch to transform youths in the Niger Delta region.

“I was appointed to change the tune and narratives in the Niger Delta, so this office belongs to everybody from Niger Delta. You are supposed to benefit from it; to transform you.

“It is not only about paying N65, 000. It is for making you to realise that you must work for the president through this office, which has been supported by him”.

While urging them to be united and organised, Dokubo stressed his determination to ensure that the programme was refocused to achieve its original mandate and transform its beneficiaries to become change agents.

”I will work hard for the Amnesty Programme; I will make sure that the people of Niger Delta benefit from this organisation. If they do not benefit, I would have also destroyed myself.

“I am really elated. For you to have come out from your tight schedules and come to this office, I am ready to give you any support.

“This is the support I need more than any other thing. This is your home. This is the capital of Niger Delta. So, let us work together.

“Let us stop bringing down people. Let us work for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Dokubo appealed.(NAN)