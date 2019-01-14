Ijaw, Itsekiri inseparable—Ereyitomi, Guwor

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP, House of Representatives and Delta House of Assembly candidates for Warri Federal and Warri South-West constituencies, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi and Mr. Dennis Guwor, respectively, have said Itsekiri and Ijaw ethnic nationalities are one and indivisible.

Polls: Okowa promises more development

Both candidates stated this when they took their joint campaign to Oporoza, Okerenkoko and other parts of Gbaramatu Kingdom.

Ereyitomi said any tribe in Warri South-West could represent the constituency in the state House of Assembly, warning that there should be no rift about that.

He said: “Ijaw and Itsekiri have for long gone beyond ethnic politics and what belongs to the Itsekiri will always get to them and same is applicable to the Ijaw. No politician in the constituency can alter such natural, moral, ethical and legal precedence.”

Mimiko’s campaign shuts down Idanre, receives monarchs’ endorsements

On his part, Guwor said Itsekiri nation hugely made possible his nomination as PDP House of Assembly candidate for Warri South-West, promising to excite them with development projects if voted for.

Guwor re-echoed that the Ijaw and Itsekiri were one family, saying he would join hands with others when elected to promote things that will bring even development and strengthen the bond of unity between both tribes.

Edo PDP House of Reps candidate alleges marginalisation of constituency

The paramount ruler of Gbaramatu Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oboro Gbaraun II, Aketekpe, Agadagba, who played host to the PDP candidates, urged politicians in the area to resist divisive tendencies.