Ijaw group kicks over PTI junior staff recruitment

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, has called on the Federal Government to probe the recent employment of junior staff by the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State.

The group in a statement by its President, Mr Ozobo Austin, and spokesman, Ezekiel Daniel, alleged that Ijaw were shortchanged in the employment, adding that most of the slots went to other tribes.

The group said since Ijaw ethnic nationality was within the catchment area of the institution, it should have been given adequate consideration in the employment.

It said: “As Ijaw people, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari; Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Speaker House of Representatives; Minister of Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, and Federal Character Commission, FCC, to probe Petroleum Training Institute over recent employment.

“We want the list of the recent employment published to show the formula or equation adopted in the employment exercise. In Delta State, we have 25 local government areas.

“It is equally disgusting that despite Ijaw being the largest ethnic group in Niger Delta, we had fought several battles to retain PTI from being relocated to the north,” the group said.

The group also made case for appointment of Ijaw as Provost and also Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Petroleum, FUPRE.