IGP Idris appoints Frederick Taiwo as new Force Secretary

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- THE Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Frederick Taiwo Lakanu, as the new Force Secretary.

By this appointment,Taiwo has also become a member of the Nigeria Police Force Management Team.

A statement to this effect, Tuesday,by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood,said the “appointment takes immediate effect.”

” The new Force Secretary has taken over from AIG Abdul Bube, who retired from the Force on 31st December, 2018 after 35 years of meritorious service,”the statement said.

The action of Idris came few days after he clocked the 35 years in active service of the Nigeria Police Force on January 3 just as his mandatory retirement age of 60 years of age comes up on January 15.

Mr Moshood’s statement gave biography of AIG Frederick Taiwo Lakanu,as born on 12th October, 1959, in Lagos Island, Lagos State.

“He holds B.A. (Hons) Philosophy and LL.B. (Hons) from one of the foremost Universities in Nigeria, the prestigious University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State, and Master in Law from the Leeds Metropolitan University, Leeds, United Kingdom.

“The new Force Secretary is a self-motivated, experienced and versatile law enforcement officer, offering hands-on proven expertise gathered from all geo-political zones of the Country in Community Policing, Strategic Planning, Coordination, Supervision and Implementation, towards achieving higher levels of community service, public safety and security in Nigeria.

” He attended several courses within and outside the Country, including Crime Investigation Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, and Developmental Course at Kofi Annan Centre for Peace Keeping, Accra, Ghana. He is also a fellow of National Defence College, Abuja.

” He served in various capacities in the Force as AIG Federal Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Commissioner of Police in Imo and Ekiti States, Commissioner of Police Airport Command, Lagos, Principal Staff Officer to the IGP (Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos) among others.

” Until his recent appointment, he was the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja comprising the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger and Kaduna States. He has since assumed duty as the Force Secretary, Nigeria Police Force,”the statement read.