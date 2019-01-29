IGP appoints Abdulmajid Ali, Lakanu, Lamorde, Nwobodo, 2 others DIGs

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Following the retirements of seven former Deputy Inspectors General of Police by Acting IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, six new DIGs have been appointed.

The new DIGs, four of them former Assistant Inspectors General of Police and two of them former Police Commissioners are AIG Usman Tilli Abubakar from Kebbi State, AIG Abdulmajid Ali, Niger State, AIG Taiwo Lakanu, Lagos State, AIG Godwin Nwobodo, Enugu State.

Others are CP Michael Ogbizi, former CP Delta state and CP Ibrahim Lamorde, former CP in charge Special Fraud Unit, Lagos.

Among other positions held, AIG Abdulmajid Ali was the AIG in charge Zone 2 Lagos as well as AIG in charge Special Protection Unit at Force headquarters.

AIG Taiwo Lakanu was at several times Commissioner of Police Imo State, AIG in charge Federal Operations at Force headquarters, AIG in charge Zone 7 Abuja and Force Secretary at Force headquarters.

AIG Godwin Nwobodo was at several times, the Commissioner of Police in charge Courses at Police Academy, Kano, a Moderator at NIPSS and AIG in charge Zone 7, Abuja.