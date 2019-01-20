‘Igbo presidency achievable only through PMB’s re-election’

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – A sociocultural and political interest group from the South eastern part of the country, Oganiru Ndigbo has asked the Igbo to support the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari in order to pave way for the realization of a president of Igbo extraction in 2023.



At a strategy-review dinner weekend in Abuja, the group insisted it arrived at the decision after a careful analysis of the political climate of the country and what will be in the overall interest of the Igbo race which is to ensure that there is a balance in the country’s power equation.

National Coordinator of Oganiru Ndigbo, Chief Charles Agbakahi told journalists at a post-event news conference that the aim of the organization is to support President Buhari to achieve the vision of Igbo presidency in 2023.

“The mandate which we are seeking for is Igbo presidency in 2023. If you checked from the history of this very country, it is only the Igbos that have not had their son seated in Aso Rock Villa. This time around, we are going to support this present administration so that in 2023 we are going to occupy the seat in Aso Rock.

“Right from the outset, the northerners have had good relations with the Igbos politically. We have been playing along with them and sharing a lot of things in common with them but immediately after the civil war, everything separated and things no longer went the way it used to be. However, we are now determined to come back and play in the national political scene once again. We are assuring other Nigerians that we are not going to stay out of the corridors of power again. That is why we have decided to support President Buhari to complete his second tenure so that a Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction can emerge in 2023 with his backing,” he said.

Aside the 2023 political interest of Ndigbo, the Oganiru Ndigbo said that the APC-led administration has embarked on some laudable projects in the Southeast zone which the people will like to see them completed.

Speaking earlier, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Murtala Mohammed welcomed the support of the Igbo group, saying that the action is in the spirit of one Nigeria.

Speaking on the opposition’s reaction to President Buhari’s performance at the recent Town Hall interactive session, Mohammed said people are free to pass their assessments on the president the way they like but he remained an honest and sincere leader.

“You can call him anything but the only thing you cannot call him is a thief. So they can continue giving him names because you can never be a leader without a challenge,” he said.