Igbo Amaka youths endorse Ezeno for Aguata 1 Constituency in Anambra

Igbo Amaka Youth Initiative, a Pan-Igbo Cultural Organisation, has thrown its weight behind Chief Godwin Ezeno, a candidate of the Young People Party (YPP) for Aguata 1 Constituency in the Anambra House of Assembly.

The group declared their support on Sunday in a letter by Mr Chinedu Ezeukwu and Chigozie Onwuamaegbu for the president and secretary of the organisation respectively.

It said: “Having evaluated all the candidates and their political parties in the constituency, Ezeno stood out for his numerous contributions and clear cut plan of action.

“After a clear survey of the personality of Mr G. O. C. Ezeno and his earnest contributions, we deemed it necessary to identify with your candidacy under the platform of YPP.

“The remarkable milestone you have recorded as the President General of Akpo community speaks volume of your pristineness and uprightness.

“These other qualities single you out from other candidate, thus the reason for your endorsement,” the letter said.

The group pledged to work assiduously for the victory of Ezeno and YPP, adding that no fewer than 250 of its members in Aguata would be mobilised for his campaigns to help him succeed.

“The coordinator of Igbo Amaka Youths Initiative, Aguata wing, will mobilise over 250 youths and ensure your victory at the polls,” it said.