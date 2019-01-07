If Buhari decides to release names of looters, Nigerians will want to kill them – Agbonnayima

Benin – A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Ehiozuwa Agbonnayima, has said that Nigerians would be alarmed with details of loot if released by President Mohammadu Buhari.



Agbonayima, a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Constituency in the House, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Benin on Monday.

He said Nigerians would be so alarmed that they would want to kill some of the looters.

Agbonnayima said it was worrisome that Nigerians failed to realise that it was not Buhari that stole their money.

He said those fighting against Buhari’s re-election were doing so because their oil wells licenses would would not be renewed.

He alleged that there were some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Buhari’s cabinet that do not want him to succeed because the credit would go to the ruling APC.

Agbonnayima disclosed that a foreign lawyer engaged by the Nigeria government told him that some Nigerian lawyers engaged by same government were working against their own country to sabotage the return of stolen fund.



According to him, this election is about development. If Buhari decides to release names of looters, Nigerians will want to kill them.

“The U.S. gave us comprehensive details of the crude oil that left the country illegally.

“We invited the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and they brought bags full of evidence. In all those documents from the NNPC, there was no record of any oil transaction being taken to the U.S.

“It was as if nothing left the country but the U.S., Custom gave us what landed through the Port of Houston.

“We have documents of who brought the oil, who bought it and the bank through which the money was paid.

“Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku should tell Nigerians the business he has done. He has only been a custom officer and Vice President of the country.

“He said he is an investor but he took INTEL that belonged to Nigerians. Congressman Jefferson has been jailed in the U.S. and the document the U.S. Attorney General sent to former President Olusegun Obasanjo to investigate Atiku is there,” he said.



Agbonnayima added:”Who committed same crime with Jefferson want to become president whereas his accomplice has been jailed.. We must shine our eyes.

“I do not think I have an opponent. Go and look at my last antecedent. Let them bring their records if they really care about the people.

“I am in APC because Buhari is not corrupt. That is the simple reason I stand with Buhari,” he said.(NAN)