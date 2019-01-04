Ibori endorses Gov. Okowa’s re-election bid

A former Delta Governor, Chief James Ibori says Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa deserves a second term to sustain peace and developments in the state.

Ibori said this in his goodwill message on Friday when the State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commenced its 2019 elections campaign for governorship and other candidates at Oghara Township Stadium, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area.

He said that Okowa had performed creditably and had kept the peace and unity in line with the political mandate of the people of the state.

Ibori urged the Anioma people of the state to take up the challenge of ensuring the return of Okowa for a second term in office in March.

He said that Okowa had performed exceptionally, saying that he (Okowa) understood the political arrangements and had kept faith by honouring the political leaders of the state.

The former governor said that Okowa deserved a second term in office and urged all Deltans to support his governorship re-election bid.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the governor has done exceedingly well. He is confident, capable, knowledgeable, intelligent and have the capacity to rule the state for a second term.

“Okowa belongs to this political family and he has all it takes to lead.

“I am indeed very pleased with you because when I was away, in 2015 you (Okowa) started your campaign here and today you have returned to commence your campaign in Oghara.

“That tells me that you (Okowa) know the political history of this state and I (Chief James Ibori), as the head of the political family in Delta, I declare and decree that you have all it takes to lead our state.

“Gov. Okowa knows what to do at any time. He has respect for elders and I pray God to guide him and anybody that is planning evil will not succeed.

“On my own, I am solidly behind you. I am with you spiritually and politically and for you the Anioma people, this is your challenge; take up the challenge,’’ Ibori said.

He urged the people of the state to go all out and support Okowa and all the candidates of the PDP in the coming elections.

On his part, Okowa reassured the people of his resolve to continue with the poverty alleviation agenda of his administration if re-elected.

He said that plans were on to continue and complete all road projects awarded, job creation and other developmental programmes in the state.

Okowa said that with the achievements of his administration in the past three and half years, he was sure of victory in March.

He called on the people for support and urged them to carry the campaign to the grassroots.

The governor was confident that more people would defect from the opposition party to the PDP before the general elections.

He challenged the oppositions to a debate, saying: “I offer myself to a debate on issues concerning Delta.

“Can you be a governor when you are nowhere to be found. We don’t want strangers.

“They may be born here but they are strangers, who comes in only during elections.

“We are sure of winning the oppositions in all the senatorial districts, even in Ethiope East. So I urge you to take the campaign message from door to door.’’

The governor thanked the leaders of the party, the traditional rulers, youths and women for their support which had ensured peace and security in the state and had promoted the economy of the state and the nation.

He said that because of the existing peace in the state, the state was number four in crude oil production in 2015 and had now become number one.

Okowa promised to utilise the increasing revenue to better the lives of the people if re-elected as governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state PDP Chairman, Mr Kingsley Esiso, handed over the party’s flags to all candidates of the party for the forthcoming elections in the state and National Assembly.

NAN reports that the occasion was more of a carnival at Oghara, a town regarded as the political capital of PDP in Delta. (NAN).