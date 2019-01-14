Ibediro, Chalvon, Nshirim, others abandone Okorocha, Nwosu

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Fresh diehard followers of Governor Rochas Okorocha’s “Agburu Anyi” faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have reportedly left the group.

As at the last count, the likes of former Deputy Governors, Prince Eze Madumere and Sir Jude Agbaso, as well as his elder brother, Chief Martin Agbaso and the two former Secretaries to the Government of Imo State, Sir Jude Ejiogu and Sir George Eche, have since abandoned the Okorocha faction.

Other APC chieftains that have jumped the Okorocha ship are the arrowhead of the Allied Forces, Dr. Theodore Ekechi, Chief Charles Chalvon Amadi, Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo, Engr. Obinna Nshirim, Ichie Best Mbanaso, Chima Anozie, Kingsley Ononuju, Rex Anunobi,Chief Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and his son, Ifeanyi Araraume (Jnr), as well as Senator Hope Uzodinma.

There are also the likes of Chief Uche Onyeagucha, Chief Allan B. Onyemechi, Nick Oparandudu, Mayor Njoku, the APC National Organizing Secretary, Chief Emmanuel Ibediro and a host of others.

Explaining why he left Okorocha, Engr. Nshirim, a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, told Vanguard in a telephone interview that it was wrong for the Governor’s group to oppose party directives.

“I don’t see how I will continue opposing party positions and directives. The party is supreme and since the group was not prepared to respect legitimate instructions and party leadership, I had to quietly withdraw from the group”, Nshirim said.

Although he resisted the temptation of giving further details, Nshirim however said that “those that share my views have equally left the group and either returned to APC or pitched their tents in other parties.”

Speaking also at a different forum, the National Organizing Secretary of the APC, Chief Emmanuel Ibediro, explained that he was not comfortable with the way some members of the Okorocha group, not only resolved to work against the party but have also joined Action Alliance, AA.

“The APC is not in alliance with AA and those playing double deal by attending meetings of both parties are simply causing confusion. You cannot serve two masters at the same time. Attending meetings of a different party is anti-party activity”, Ibediro said.

Although he affirmed that he still has his respect for Okorocha, he however frowned at the idea of disobeying the decision and directives of the APC, both at the state and national levels.