IBEDC engages community leaders to recover N17m debt in Saki

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has engaged community leaders and prominent individuals to recover N17 million debt owed by residents of Saki, Oyo State.

The company’s Team Lead in Saki, Mr Niyi Lawal, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Saki on Tuesday.

Lawal said the aim was to make the residents see the need to pay their bills promptly as efforts to compel them, failed.

READ ALSO: If there is a fire in Apapa today, nobody will escape – Resident

He said that the residents owed the company over N17million as at December 2018, describing the growing debt profile as “worrisome’’.

According to him, we have decided to take it easy with the people by deploring other means of persuading them to pay.

“For instance, we are using community leaders and influential persons to persuade them and make them see the importance of prompt payment of electricity bills.

“Our people must understand that the distribution companies also pay for whatever is supplied to them by the power generating companies,’’ Lawal said.

He said the power supply had improved in some parts of the town in the last two weeks due to the completion of maintenance job on some equipment in the area. (NAN)