IBang Music hotshot, Chibichan releases single titled “Energy”

By Ayo Onikoyi

New Afro-beat and dance-hall sensation, Chibichan, signed under the management of South Africa based Music record label IBang Music, ends the year with the release of his second single of the year titled “Energy”.

Overseen by ace producer T-spize, the song is a blend of chill and vibe that retains Chibichan’s catchy signature tune.

Announcing the official release of the song on social media, the artist wrote:

Introduction of Single Window System in the Ports will increase govt revenue — Shittu

“Really delighted to have completed this project and I am particularly grateful to @Iamaaronthefirst and the rest of the IBang Music team for the support. Now, let’s move our bodies to good music.”

It can be recalled that a viral photoshoot of Chibichan made headlines a few weeks ago when he narrated the troubling story of his tumultuous upbringing and his encouraging path to music.

Ycee officially exits label: Tinny Entertainment

This was shortly after Chibichan had promised to take over mainstream Dance-hall and Afro-beat in Nigeria with a different sound in an interview, and this single will take him closer to realizing such a goal.