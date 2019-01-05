I won’t sideline towns that rejected me during poll – Fayemi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti-The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has assured that all his developmental projects will be distributed evenly across all towns in a manner that is bereft of political considerations.



Fayemi said he would strive hard to ensure good performance in his second term to convince Ekiti people that they made no mistake in electing him during the July 14 governorship poll.

He also promised that those towns that voted for the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the election will not be sidelined in the developmental agenda of his government.

Speaking at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado Ekiti on Saturday while interfacing with Chairmen and Secretaries of Town Unions across the 133 towns in the state, the governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, said he would always seek the inputs of all towns before projects are sited, saying this will help in meeting the demands of the people in accordance with priority.

At the forum, what the communities wanted were centred around: Improved electricity, road infrastructures, water supply, tourist development, youth employment, improved welfare and industrial development .

Fayemi urged all the associations to document their needs in order of priority and submit to the government for consideration, since the

presentations were done on local government basis.

“This is not a jamboree, because there is need for positive synergy between the government and various unions to enhance economic development of our communities. It is disheartening to note that many of our communities are not helping our development strategies .

“Many uncompleted self help grant aided projects initiated during my first term were left untouched by the immediate past government and benefiting communities themselves forgot their projects to be taken care of.

“ I am happy to inform you that I have ordered re-verification and assessment of those projects for further assistance and completion for the use of Ekiti people.

“I also assure you that community empowerment programmes shall be carried out in rural areas, especially in those areas of special needs submitted for government consideration during the state’s budgetary preparation.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Ekiti people made the right choice in the governorship election by electing us into power again and we will do everything humanly possible to justify the confidence reposed in us”.

But the representative of Emure council, Mr. Elemo Ige, raised a special request by charging Fayemi and security chiefs to tackle the issue of kidnapping and robbery that were common in the council.

Elemo said: “Being a border town to Ondo State, cases of kidnapping and robbery are high in our local government and government must look into this.

“On weekly basis, they kidnapped and robbed our people on the roads and government must take steps to eliminate this problem”.

Representative of Ekiti West local government, Engr. Folu Alade, appealed to Ekiti government to develop the Ikogosi warm spring and Arinta waterfall in the council to a world class tourist centres for the benefit of the people of the state.

Alade’s colleague from Ilejemeje local government, Mr. Khinde Fakunle, urged the government to secure the council , particularly the border town with Kwara State, where issues of insecurity had been experienced of recent.

Fakunle said the people of the council are behind Fayemi’s administration and that such shall be demonstrated in the 2019 elections as people of the council are determined to vote for APC at all levels.