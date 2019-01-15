I won’t leave PDP no matter what happens —Ekweremadu

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has reacted to the rumour that he has abandoned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ekweremadu said he is still with the party as he and others are currently working on how to oust the All Progressive Congress,APC, in the forthcoming elections.

The lawmaker’s commitment to PDP has been brought under doubt since the party primaries that produced former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as running mate to Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president.

Many believed the lawmaker is the highest ranking politician in the South-east and so should be consulted, if not chosen as Mr Abubakar’s running mate.

The scepticism was further fuelled by Ekweremadu’s ‘silence’ in the media space since the primaries.

Ekweremadu took to his Facebook page to bring the doubt to a conclusion yesterday morning.

“My attention has been drawn to the orchestrated attempts by some characters to create the impression of a divided house in People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the coming presidential election. Such characters dish out fake and divisive stories without source on a daily basis and attribute same to me.

“While I refuse to be distracted by such cheap blackmail, smear campaign and extreme propaganda, it is important to reassure our supporters that the PDP is united and focused on wrestling power from the All Progressives Congress, APC.”