I will spearhead Electoral Finance Reform Law in Senate – Mimiko

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A FORMER governor of Ondo State, and senatorial candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for Ondo Central in the 2019 polls, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, says he will lobby other members of the National Assembly to fashion out Election Finance Reform Law.

Mimiko spoke in Akure during the flag off of his campaign.

The immediate past governor, who said he would lobby for legislation towards replicating the “masses oriented programmes” of his administration when he was at the helm of affairs in Ondo State at the federal level.

He assured voters in the six council areas constituting Ondo Central that he would not let them down if he wins the senatorial election.

“The huge money expended on elections has made elective offices an exclusive for the highest bidders and moneybags”, he said.

“Monetisation of elections has been denying people of good representation both at the legislative and executive arms of government”.

Mimiko said there was the “need to have laws that would regulate election finances in the country before people can elect who they really wanted in position of authority.

The candidate promised that he “would work with other progressive members of the National Assembly to legislate towards making laws that would make quality education, health services, social services affordable for the masses”.