I will ensure completion of Ibadan Circular Road – Alao-Akala

Ibadan – Former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala, the governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Oyo State, has promised to ensure the completion of Ibadan circular road if elected.



He made the promise on Wednesday at a programme tagged, ‘Meet the Ibadan Electorate, ‘ organised by the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), a pan-Ibadan socio-cultural group.

Alao-Akala was at the programme alongside his running mate, Prof. Abideen Olaiya, and Oyo South Senatorial candidate, Dr Fola Akinosun.

Alao-Akala promised to continue his urban renewal programme, embark on massive road projects in Ibadan and across the state when as soon as he was sworn-in as governor.

“Ibadan is very big and as an administrator with experience, this city needs massive road expansion. I demonstrated this during my first term as governor of this noble state.

“And if you can remember vividly, I started the Circular Road and I am promising that it will be a priority project of my administration if I am elected.

“I will open up more places with Circular Road construction in Ibadan. I have listed in my manifesto some other 14 roads in the state that need urgent attention in Ibadan.

“I will also create access road to our rural areas through re-construction and rehabilitation of more roads in the state,” he said.

The former governor reiterated his determination to improve the internally generated revenue of the state through taxation of the rich to provide for the poor

Alao-Akala described Adeoyo Hospital, Yemetu, Ibadan, as very historical, promising to give it a facelift like he did to the ancient Mapo Hall.

He also pledged to solve the ownership problem affecting Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso .

Earlier, Chief Yemi Soladoye, the CCII President-General, said the platform was neither for debate, campaign nor anointing of any candidate in whatever form.

“It is very clear that what the CCII is organising is a meeting, not a debate or a campaign.

“ We, the people of Ibadan, are known to be tolerant and hospitable to all and sundry.

“The CCII will not provide a platform to ridicule, embarrass or expose the past and background of any of our candidates. This meeting is strictly going to be 100 percent issue-based with zero percent personality-based.



“We believe that there is direct correlation between the five elements of education, infrastructure, business revolution, financial empowerment and job creation.

“To what extent does our next governor understand this correlation? We do not believe that the fortunes of Oyo state and the future of our children should be tied to oil.

“We achieved our ‘pace setter’ status from our home-grown resources in South West Nigeria, ” he said.

He also said that the CCII would at the end of the exercise not anoint any candidate, adding it was an avenue for people to make informed decision about who should govern them in the next dispensation.(NAN)