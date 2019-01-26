I will continue to fight corruption – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said he would not be tired of fighting bribery and corruption in the country.

Buhari made the remarks during his presidential campaign on Saturday in Osogbo, Osun capital.

The President said anyone caught misappropirating public funds would be made to face the dictate of the law.

“We are doing our best. People are being investigated and prosecuted and we will continue to do that,” the president said.

On security, Buhari said his administration had made tremendous progress in securing the strongholds of Boko Haram insurgents.

“The reason we are here is to tell you the condition we met the country and the promises we made in 2015.

“When we came in 2015, 17 local governments in Yobe, Borno and other parts of the North-East were under the control of Boko Haram but today we have liberated them all.

“The only thing they are doing now is targeting soft places like motor parks, and market places.”

On the economy, the President said his administration had improved the agriculture sector.

He said through his administration intervention, the country was now producing its own food.

Buhari, however, appealed to the people of the state to vote for him and other APC candidates during the election.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo appealed to the people not to allow themselves to be deceived by PDP.

Osinbajo said PDP did not have anything to offer than to take the country back.

The vice president urged the people of the state to vote massively for APC for the continuation of the good work.

Gov Gboyega Oyetola assured the president of massive votes diring the election.

Oyetola, who noted that Osun was the first to deliver for the president in 2015, said the same would be repeated in 2019.

The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, described the president as man of character, integrity and courage.

Oshiomhole said with the crowd he saw in Ibadan and Osogbo, it was enough evidence that Buhari would win the election.

He said the election would be determined by Nigerians, appealing to them to vote massively for APC.

The APC National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said PDP deceived Nigerians for 16 years, urging them not to allow the party to deceive them again.

Tinubu appealed to the people to vote for the president and other APC candidates for continuity. (NAN)