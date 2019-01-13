I was given 2 sachets of water without food—Kidnap victim

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—A victim rescued by Police operatives from a kidnappers’ den in Khana Local Government, Rivers State, said she was given two sachets of water without food for the four days she was in captivity.

The rescued victim, who for security reasons did not want her name revealed, narrated that shw was blindfolded throughout the four days she was kept in the forest till the Police team came to her rescue.

It was gathered that the woman was kidnapped on January 7 around Woji in Port Harcourt, in Obio/Akpor and taken to Khana council, where the kidnappers collected N1 million from her relatives.

It was while operatives of the Rivers State Police Command and the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit in the state stormed the kidnappers’ den that two of the kidnappers were killed and one suspect arrested.

During the parade of the arrested suspect and items recovered from the gang, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, disclosed that the gang is responsible for most crimes in Ogoni axis of the state.

Omoni, who addressed the press on behalf of the new Commissioner of Police in state, Usman Belel, stated that the IGP monitoring team had invaded the kidnappers’ camp around 1a.m.

He said: “The new Commissioner of Police in the state, Usman Belel, upon resumption of duty, promised to tackle insecurity head on.

“They kidnapped a lady on January 7 around Woji in Port Harcourt, in Obio/Akpor and took her to Khana council. They collected N1 million from relatives of the victim. We have launched a manhunt for others who are at large.”