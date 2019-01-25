I mean well for Ndigbo —Buhari

By Emeka Mamah, Clifford Ndujihe, Nwabueze Okonkwo & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Enugu—President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday affirmed that he meant well for Ndigbo, saying that his administration was working towards restoring the infrastructure in the region and also working to uplift the economy, improve security and combat corruption.

Buhari spoke at the presidential campaign rally at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Cathedral field in Onitsha.

The campaign rally in Onitsha and also in Enugu yesterday was marked by a traffic logjam in the two cities arising from road closures by security agencies.

The president shortly on arrival to Onitsha, paid a courtesy call on the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe where he met with traditional rulers in the state, before moving to Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s Inosi Onira residence where commissioned the newly completed Zik’s Mausoleum.

Addressing party supporters at the rally, Buhari declared: “I am happy to have commissioned the Zik’s Mausoleum, I am just coming from there now. The road from Enugu to here (Onitsha), which was last done during the Abacha time is being done again.

“We are also working on the Port Harcourt road to this place too, and I believe the minister of Transport (Rotimi Amaechi) has also told you of the railway project, which will also pass from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, through some of your states”.

The president, however, refused to make new promises of what his government would do for the people of the South-east if he returns as President of the county for a second term.

He lamented that too many able-bodied youths are not employed as a result of poor economy in the country and pledged to correct the anomaly if re-elected for a second tenure on February 16.

In the area of security, Buhari assured that his government was doing his best, while also stating that no local government in the North East was being held by members of the Boko Haram sect.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and Coordinator of President Muhammadu-Buhari Campaign Council in Anambra state, Senator Andy Uba also spoke at the event.

President’s visit yields agony in Onitisha, Enugu

For several hours, vehicular movements and commercial activities were at standstill in Onitsha as major roads and streets were closed for several hours in anticipation of President Buhari’s visit.

Commuters had to trek long distances in order to get to their destinations, especially to major markets in Onitsha and its environs, schools, offices, among others.

The major roads in Onitsha were blocked by security agents as early as 7 a.m., while commercial vehicles were diverted to adjoining routes within the Onitsha inland town.

Anambra state commissioner for Information and Strategy, C. Don Adinuba in a radio broadcast, appealed to all Anambrarians to have patience about the situation as it was in the interest of every one to have a hitch-free visit of Buhari.

Newsmen who monitored the situation round the commercial city observed that vehicles were not allowed to pass through Zik’s roundabout to Awka road and down to DMGS roundabout, Oguta road, Ozalla road, and others leading to the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, venue of the APC mega rally.

Security operatives also cordoned off Old Market Road and New Market Road leading to Onitsha Main Market up till 2.30 pm when Buhari and his entourage departed Anambra.

Enugu

In Enugu, Buhari was received at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Sen Ayogu Eze at about 10. 30am before he left in a helicopter to Anambra State.

Like Onitsha, economic and social activities were also paralysed in Enugu, following the closure of most of the major roads in the metropolis.

The roads closed included the Okpara Avenue, Ogui Road, Presidential Road, Liberty Road, Abakpa as well as the WTC/ UNEC roads.

I tried to be fair, Buhari tells Igbo leaders

The traffic situation was hellish as many parents could not collect their children from nursery, primary and secondary schools at the end of the school hours. Most traders were also stranded as they could not leave or enter their stores in the market.

Buhari inaugurates CBN project in Enugu

President Muhammadu Buhari at the Enugu rally reiterated that his administration is committed to repositioning the education sector which he described as the bedrock of any nation.

The president made this known during the commissioning ceremony of the Centre of Excellence at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, built by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

President Buhari said the construction of the project by the CBN had also underscored the Federal Government’s commitment to provide a conducive environment for learning at all levels of education.

According to him, the lack of adequate funding to the education sector is one of the problems that has continued to affect the sector over the years.

“The population explosion of students and attendant dearth of facilities in the institutions are part of the factors that have contributed to the falling standard of education in the country” he said.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Governor of the CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele disclosed that the aim of the Bank, being a knowledge-based and visionary institution, was to build human capacity for the financial system in particular and the economy in general.

Ohanaeze endorses Atiku for president

Meanwhile, the umbrella body of Igbo socio-cultural organisations, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has thrown its weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the February 16 presidential poll.

The decision was taken at the Ime-Obi (inner chamber) meeting of the group held at Nike Lake Resort, Enugu, Enugu State, yesterday.

According to a communique of the meeting signed by Ohanaeze President-General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, the Igbo leaders are backing Atiku because he has shown readiness to pursue restructuring.

The communique read in part: “Ohanaeze notes particularly that a major political party (PDP) by the nomination of our son Peter Obi as the Vice presidential candidate has given Ndigbo an opportunity for inclusivity. Ndigbo must seize the moment;

‘’That the presidential candidate of PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has made an avowed commitment to restructuring of the federation and reconfirmed same during his recent visit to the United States in his meetings with high-level US officials;

‘’ In consideration of the above and other relevant existential factors pertaining to the treatment of the Igbo in our polity, the Ime Obi Ohanaeze, therefore, hereby adopt the Atiku Abubakar/ Peter Obi ticket in the 2019 presidential election.”